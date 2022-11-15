On November 15, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, commented to Izvestia on the news that the UN General Assembly (GA) had adopted a draft resolution on reparations to Ukraine from Russia.

The MP noted that the UN risks turning into a platform where “their own selfish interests” are decided by individual countries of the West.

“The collective West set out to carry out illegal maneuvers in front of the eyes of the whole world, violating the norms of international law: first block Russian reserves and appropriate them for themselves, and then use them to pump weapons into Ukraine, further aggravating the conflict. Covering your desire to warm your hands with resolutions at the UN level is low and unworthy, but it is in the spirit of the policy that Western countries are now pursuing, ”he said.

The draft resolution provides for the formation of an “international register”, which will include information about damage, losses or harm to Ukraine from Russia. 94 countries voted for the document. 14 countries opposed, including Russia, China, Belarus, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Another 73 countries abstained.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the initiative of Western countries to create a mechanism through the UN General Assembly to collect reparations from Russia is legally null and void. He pointed out that the West has long wanted to use sanctioned Russian assets to finance arms supplies to Kyiv. According to Nebenzi, such a resolution would “have systemic implications for the work of the UN.”

In November, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization, said that the mechanism for collecting payments from the Russian Federation was an attempt to create a law to appropriate Russian assets.