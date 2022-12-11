Deputy Gavrilov said that it is high time for Georgia to resume flights with Russia

It is high time for Georgia to resume regular flights with Russia, State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov said. In response to Georgia’s refusal to launch direct flights with Russia, he answered in an interview with News.ru.

The MP suggested that the Georgian side did not have the courage to take this step. “It is a pity that the Georgian leadership cannot muster the courage to unblock diplomatic relations and direct flights with Russia. It is high time, especially since now the time has come when the masks from Western democracies have been torn off, and it is completely clear who is pursuing what interests, ”the politician said.

As Gavrilov recalled, Russia and Georgia have centuries-old relations that can contribute to “expanding contacts between citizens and strengthening economic ties.” “The time has come to develop continental markets independent of external pressure, to build settlements in national currencies, to develop the North-South transport corridor,” the deputy is sure.

On December 10, Zurab Abashidze, special representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for the settlement of relations with the Russian Federation, said that the country does not plan to resume direct flights with Russia in the near future. Abashidze said that Tbilisi is aware of Moscow’s initiative to simplify the visa regime for citizens of a number of countries, including citizens of Georgia.

Direct flights between the two countries were canceled amid anti-Russian protests in Georgia in June 2019 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he spoke out against the introduction of economic sanctions against Georgia.