The State Duma rejected amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, according to which Russians were given the opportunity to record traffic violations using mobile devices, informs May 25 Kommersant.

The source says that the State Duma committee considered the draft law controversial, and the implementation of the ideas proposed in it was too costly. So, at the prices of 2017, the implementation of the bill would cost 2.7 billion rubles.

Recall that the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses proposed to record traffic violations by Russians who were registered in a mobile application specially designed for this concept. Parliamentarians have been regularly talking about this bill since 2017 – during this time, amendments to the Code were dubbed the “People’s Inspector”.

In 2019, the bill was approved in the first reading, but soon the plenum of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation ruled that filming on unauthorized mobile devices cannot be equated with automatic recording of traffic violations, since a person filming offenses can be guided by their own motivation.

On April 20, the deputy head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, Yaroslav Nilov, announced the preparation of a new bill on dangerous driving. According to the politician, the Council of the Duma recommended rejecting the government bill on establishing responsibility for dangerous driving, adopted by the State Duma in the first reading in 2017. But a similar project of the Liberal Democratic Party was supported.

“The Liberal Democratic Party has been dealing with this topic for more than 10 years, our new bill has been prepared for submission – and now, after the government’s “barrier” has been rejected, there are clear legal grounds for this again,” Nilov wrote.