State Duma deputy Revenko on Zelensky’s words: no one has ever taken Crimea from the sea

Russian State Duma deputy Yevgeny Revenko reacted to the plans of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to seize Crimea by military means. He published his commentary on Telegram-channel.

“Just for reference: no one has ever taken Crimea from the sea,” Revenko stated. At the same time, he supported the use by Russia of “any weapon at its disposal” in case Ukraine makes an attempt to seize the peninsula. “And Mr. Zelensky must understand this. Even in a delusional state, ”added the deputy.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was preparing for a military seizure of the peninsula. He stressed that Kyiv is “morally, technically ready for such a step, with weapons, reinforcements, the formation of offensive brigades of different categories and different characters.”

At the same time, Politico, citing its own sources, said that the United States does not want to push Ukraine to seize Crimea. In particular, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the opinion that a possible Kyiv offensive on the peninsula would mean crossing the “red line” for Russia.