Ukrainian politicians view the country’s entry into NATO as a hope, and the West is turning this into a lever of pressure on Russia, said Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma’s international affairs committee. This is how he reacted to the words of Valery Ivasyuk, a former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, that the North Atlantic Alliance could collapse before Kiev joins it. transfers RT.

“Kiev constantly receives promises of coveted joining the military bloc: Ukraine, as an aggressive neighbor of Russia, acting on command from the outside, is very beneficial to NATO countries,” Belik said.

He added that the prospect of deploying American troops somewhere in the Kharkov region threatens not only the security of Russia, but also the well-being of each of its inhabitants.

The fact that NATO may cease to exist before Ukraine joins it, Ivasyuk said earlier in January. According to him, this can happen if Russia continues to pursue the same policy. “Then the question arises, what is the function of recording our direction in NATO in the Constitution? I believe that there is only one function and it is very important – so that God forbid, no future government, the president or the Verkhovna Rada would be tempted to turn to the East, and this function is a warning, ”the politician explained.