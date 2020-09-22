The State Duma reacted to the situation during the UN forum, when the organizers interrupted the speech of Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea. The incident was commented on by Kazbek Taysayev, deputy chairman of the committee of the lower house of parliament for CIS affairs, reports RIA News…

According to him, Western countries cannot come to terms with the situation in Crimea, therefore “they continue to play this card and not only interrupt performances, but they can do more.” The speech was not necessarily interrupted at the request of the Ukrainian side, the deputy added. “Maybe this is the position of the Europeans themselves, but their positions coincide – the current Ukraine and the European Union have absolutely anti-Russian positions,” Taisayev explained.

He summed up that there is only one way to react to such actions – “invest as much money as possible in Crimea, make a showcase out of Crimea in a good sense, so that the whole world can see that, having returned to its native harbor, Crimea has blossomed”. It is not worth answering in other ways, he concluded.

Earlier, Chegrinets complained that the moderator of the forum in the words “Russian Crimea” cut him off, not allowing him to fully voice his speech. According to him, the decision was made on the basis of a complaint from the Ukrainian side.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, the European Union and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia due to the annexation of the peninsula. Kiev considers this territory annexed and accuses Moscow of violating the rights of the Crimean Tatars. The Russian authorities have denied these allegations.