Deputy Chepa did not hear that the “Korean scenario” of completing the NWO was discussed in Russia

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that he had not heard that the “Korean scenario” of completing a special military operation (SVO) was being discussed in Russia.

Earlier, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that the Russian leadership could offer Ukraine a “Korean scenario” for completing the NVO, which involves the division of the country with the state losing control over part of the territories.

According to the politician, Moscow is considering several options for ending the conflict, including the establishment of a new “38th parallel” – a dividing line similar to the one that divides Korea into two states.

“I have not heard that such an option was discussed. It is difficult to say now how the SVO will end in the future. There may be different options here. Which of the options will be the best, I’m not ready to guess now, ”Chepa said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass.