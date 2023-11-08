Deputy Leonov criticized the police removing children from kindergarten to the police station

Children should not suffer in any conflict between adults. This is how, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, State Duma deputy from the New People party Oleg Leonov responded to the actions of the police, who, after checking the private kindergarten Smile Fish in Moscow, took its pupils to the department.

“Law enforcement agencies had some complaints about documents in this kindergarten. These issues should be resolved between adults. If these are some very critical issues, then in court. But not by taking small children to the police station,” he said.

According to Leonov, the current situation is beyond the bounds of reason.

“Children are the main and absolute priority. They have nothing to do with it. Children [нужно было] let them go home in the evening and then sort it out with lawyers after hours or on weekends, so that the children don’t see it,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier in Moscow, the police conducted an inspection of the private home kindergarten Smile Fish, located in an apartment in a residential building on Kosmonavta Volkova Street, during which they took nine of its pupils to the department.