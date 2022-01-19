State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov reacted to the scandal in Russian football due to the presentation of the Turkish newcomer to CSKA Yusuf Yazici. This is reported Sport24.

Milonov called the actions of the CSKA press service scoundrel and saw in a playful post an attempt to offend the Russians, equating them with prostitutes. “The collective image of Natasha is a humiliation of dignity,” the parliamentarian is convinced.

CSKA has already apologized for such a presentation of the newcomer. The head of CSKA TV, Katerina Kirilcheva, noted that such a publication was not originally planned and was made against the backdrop of time constraints. Later, the employees who were given responsibility for the post were removed.

Earlier, on January 19, a video appeared on CSKA Instagram with a comic correspondence between the club and Yazici. In it, the football player was informed that there are “a lot of Natashas” in Russia. Half an hour later, the post was deleted. It has been viewed over 10,000 times.