State Duma deputy Shvytkin called Norway’s increased security level “saber rattling”

Deputy head of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin called the increase in the level of readiness of the Armed Forces (AF) of Norway against the backdrop of a special operation (NVO) of Russia in Ukraine “saber rattling”, which leads to escalation. His words convey RIA News.

“Of course, all this is an artificial saber-rattling on the part of the countries of the NATO bloc, which leads to an escalation of tension … It seems to me that the Norwegian authorities need to think about their own people, and not be a country of conflict,” the deputy responded.

He added that Russia has sufficiently strong security measures, and the defense potential is able to break through the aggression of any enemy. According to the parliamentarian, such actions by Norway emphasize the concentration of efforts towards Russia, among which a military component is also possible.

On October 31, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere announced that the country’s armed forces would go on high alert because of the NWO in Ukraine. According to him, the task of the Armed Forces of the country is to maintain peace and prevent conflicts in the region. The measure will come into effect on November 1.