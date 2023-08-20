Deputy Gorelkin criticized the idea of a state ban on video games
State Duma deputy Anton Gorelkin reacted to the idea of the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Valery Fadeev, about a state ban on video games if “bad ideas are put into the script.” He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.
Gorelkin criticized the proposal, noting that bans do not work in this case. “Instead, we need to develop a transparent system for the age rating of gaming products,” he explained.
#State #Duma #reacted #idea #banning #video #games
Leave a Reply