Deputy Kurinny did not support the idea of ​​a law banning children’s vegetarianism

There is no need to legally prohibit vegetarianism for children in Russia, says Alexey Kurinny, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection. He shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“There are wild cases that occur from time to time, mainly associated with the inappropriate behavior of parents who, due to their beliefs, try to impose their demands on minor children, of course, with problems for their health. But this is the control of the guardianship authorities in the matter of proper upbringing, nutrition, maintenance of children and their development,” the deputy said.

If the parents’ position is harmful to the child’s health, then, according to Kurinny, it should be corrected by the relevant authorities.

“Vegetarianism has the right to exist for an adult who consciously makes a choice. But when parents do this for the child, and this does not always happen competently, depriving the child of the opportunity to receive the appropriate substances necessary for development, then this is a completely different story. Here, government intervention is fully justified,” he added.

I do not see the need to pass such a law and legally prohibit vegetarianism for children. There are experts who will clearly say what violations there are on the part of parents if they abuse their rights Alexey KurinnyDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection

Earlier, the Children’s Ombudsman of Tatarstan, Irina Volynets, said that in Russia, at the legislative level, it is necessary to prohibit vegetarianism and a raw food diet for minors. She sent a corresponding proposal to the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Badme Bashankaev, reports RT with a link to a copy of the appeal.

On October 13, it became known that raw-food parents starved their two-year-old daughter to death in Krasnoyarsk. They fed the child only vegetables, fruits and “living oils.” In addition, the couple did not show their daughter to doctors. A criminal case has been initiated against them for failure to fulfill parental responsibilities and leaving without help a person in a condition dangerous to life and health.