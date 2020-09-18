Lidia Antonova, a member of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, called the idea of ​​paying half a million rubles of student capital to graduates of Russian universities unnecessary, since, according to her, the most motivated students already receive scholarships and grants. She announced this on the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“If we give support only because a student graduated from a budgetary direction and got a profession, this is probably wrong, because support is good when it is targeted and well-deserved,” Antonova said. In her opinion, “what has been worked out today in the targeted direction, also gives social support.”

At the same time, the amount of scholarships at the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), which is considered one of the best in Russia, is 3.6 thousand rubles, an increased scholarship can reach 6.3 thousand. Students of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) get 2.9 thousand per month. The size State academic scholarships at the National Research University Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE), recognized by Forbes as the best Russian university, – 1.7 thousand rubles. The living wage in Moscow, according to the latest data, is 17 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the Just Russia party offered to pay the graduates of Russian universities a student capital of half a million rubles, as well as 250 thousand rubles to graduates of secondary specialized educational institutions. It is assumed that it will be possible to use the money only after the presentation of the diploma and only as a lifting one. According to the initiative, graduates will be able to spend funds on travel, primary rental housing or starting their own business.