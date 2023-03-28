During the vote in the UN Security Council on the investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream (SP), an absurd situation developed. The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Svetlana Zhurova, announced this on Tuesday, March 28, commenting on the results of the vote.

“Everyone understands that something is not clean here, but, apparently, under pressure, they do not make decisions that an international investigation should be done,” the parliamentarian said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

According to Zhurova, the situation is absolutely absurd, because for more insignificant reasons, when it was necessary to accuse Russia of something, all sorts of investigations were immediately carried out.

“And when it is clear that this terrorist act was somehow very dirty, then everyone immediately ran into the bushes to hide, and the same UN, unfortunately,” the deputy emphasized.

At the same time, the politician admitted that Russia would continue its attempts to initiate an international investigation at other venues, and did not rule out a return to this issue in the UN Security Council.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin regretted the UN Security Council’s refusal to adopt a resolution on Nord Stream, TV channel reported.360“. Peskov added that Moscow would do everything to initiate an international investigation.

The day before, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russian-Chinese resolution on an international investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. In addition to China, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Venezuela were co-sponsors, according to the website kp.ru.

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that the failure to adopt the resolution increased suspicions about those responsible for the explosions at the joint venture.

In turn, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, pointed out that the West put great pressure on the members of the UN Security Council so that they would not vote for the resolution of the Russian Federation on Nord Stream.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered on September 26, 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. After that, traces of explosives were found at the crash site.

In February 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It says that U.S. divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated the explosives. Washington’s motives, according to Hersh, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he fully agrees with the conclusions about the involvement of the US intelligence services in undermining the Nord Stream.