Deputy Tolstoy urged not to take seriously the decision of the ICC on a warrant for the “arrest” of Putin

State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy reacted to the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He published his commentary on Telegram.

The MP recalled that the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the ICC operates, has not been ratified by Russia. In addition, Moscow is not a member of the organization, and in 2016 it ceased to be an observer in it. “So we cannot and should not take these declarations seriously,” he stated.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya recalled that the Russian side does not recognize the decision of the ICC. He called the warrant for Putin’s “arrest” illegal and the current situation “absolutely outrageous.”

The Pre-trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court linked the decision to issue warrants for the “arrest” of Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova to the situation in Ukraine. The ICC statement says that it is allegedly connected with the “illegal export of children” from Ukraine.