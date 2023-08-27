Deputy Morozov: Panfilov’s place in Russian cinema will be vacant for a long time

State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov reacted to the death of director Gleb Panfilov. His words convey RIA News.

Morozov called Panfilov a master who knew how to “humanize any, the most complex political topic.” “Panfilov’s place in Russian cinema will be vacant for a long time to come,” the deputy added, noting that there is always a feminine element in the director’s work.

The death of Gleb Panfilov became known on August 26. The director was 89 years old.

Panfilov is the winner of many international film festivals. Among the famous works are such tapes as “I ask for words”, “Theme”, “Vassa”, “Mother” and others. Honored Artist of the RSFSR, People’s Artist of the RSFSR. The director was also an officer of the French Order of Arts and Letters and a holder of the Russian Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree.