Deputy Burmatov: the blame for the fact that a child in Orenburg was bitten by dogs lies with the authorities

The blame for the fact that a boy in Orenburg was bitten to death by dogs lies with the local authorities. This is how Vladimir Burmatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, reacted to the death of a child in conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

“If the issue concerns animals without owners, then a criminal case is initiated against officials who have not fulfilled their functions to regulate the number of stray animals. Because if these dogs do not have owners and are aggressive, they should not be on the streets according to the current law, ”the deputy explained.

According to him, if measures to catch homeless animals are not carried out, this is the fault of officials responsible for the problem in a particular municipality. Burmatov also urged to check where the funds allocated for trapping homeless animals went.

He also lamented that many officials perceive the trapping of animals as a secondary task.

The death of a boy as a result of an attack by stray dogs became known earlier on April 16. As clarifies Telegram-channel “112”, the child was 9 years old. The investigating authorities initiated a criminal case under the article on negligence.