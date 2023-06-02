Deputy Mironov urged Chechens and Prigozhin to resolve the conflict outside the public space

Chechen leaders and the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin should settle the conflict outside the public space. About it declared “MK” party chairman, head of the Just Russia – For Truth faction in the State Duma Sergei Mironov.

According to him, it is difficult to say what exactly in the comments of the head of the PMC caused a painful reaction among the Chechens. “But one thing I can say for sure: this whole skirmish undoubtedly gave pleasure to the Ukronazis and our “fifth column”. Why should we give a feast to this public?” Mironov said.

The MP called on both sides to settle the conflict without taking it out into the public space, and added that the opportunity to show their best qualities would appear on the battlefield.

The conflict between Prigozhin and representatives of Chechnya began over a comment by the founder of Wagner about the tasks of the Akhmat special forces in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the businessman, all divisions of the Akhmatovites are kept secret. At the same time, answering a question from journalists about the ability of the Chechens to liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic, the businessman said that he believes that they have the strength to do so.

Companions of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, including State Duma deputy from the republic Adam Delimkhanov, head of the Chechen parliament Magomed Daudov and Akhmat special forces commander Apti Alaudinov, sharply criticized Prigozhin. Daudov invited the businessman to meet and talk “like a man to a man.” Alaudinov, in turn, noted that many fighters moved from Wagner to Akhmat.