The arrest in absentia of 65 Russian planes flying by way of Crimea is an “acidic and aggressive” determination taken so as to annoy the neighboring nation. Thus, State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet reacted to the actions of the Ukrainian court docket. RIA News…

“The impudence and rudeness proven by the Kiev authorities in relation to Russia has already crossed all of the boundaries,” he harassed. Sheremet additionally clarified that the imposition of an arrest in absentia will under no circumstances have an effect on Russian air site visitors with Crimea.

The deputy additionally added that the Ukrainians are as soon as once more unfortunate with the authorities, and in the end they may assess the nation’s management. “Endurance will finish in the end, and retaliatory sanctions in opposition to Ukraine will comply with from our facet,” Sheremet summed up.

On September 9, a Ukrainian court docket arrested 65 Russian planes flying to Crimea for “violating the process for getting into and leaving the occupied peninsula”. The case is being investigated by the Safety Service of Ukraine (SBU).