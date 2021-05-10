State Duma Deputy, Deputy Secretary of the General Council of “United Russia” Yevgeny Revenko reacted to the words of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak about the need to adjust the format of the celebration of May 9 in Russia. His commentary is given by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” on Monday, May 10.

According to Sobchak, on May 9, one should not demonstrate weapons and hold parades. As a worthy alternative, she cited the example of the Israeli Holocaust Day, when citizens pay tribute to the victims with two minutes of silence.

“Ksenia Anatolyevna should remember that the Israeli holiday has a whole chain of historical ties: from the destruction of Solomon’s temple to the suppression of the uprising in the Warsaw ghetto, and is timed to the tragic pages of the history of the Jewish people exclusively. Victory Day over Nazi Germany is also a holiday there, ”Revenko said.

He recalled that Russia also has a Day of Remembrance and Sorrow. “We are talking about the beginning of the war – June 22. Victory Day is a holiday, albeit with tears in our eyes. This is a feat of the Russian people, ”Revenko stressed.

In his opinion, the ancestors of the collaborators who helped the misanthropic policy of the Third Reich should grieve on May 8 and 9. “For them it is a day of defeat and surrender, but for us it is a holiday!” – he concluded.