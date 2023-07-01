State Duma deputy Sheremet urged Poland to “reduce ardor” in the situation with nuclear weapons

The Polish authorities, who intend to host American nuclear weapons, need to “calm down their ardor.” This, reacting to the plans of Warsaw, was stated by State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet, he is quoted by RIA News.

On June 30, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced Warsaw’s desire to take part in NATO’s nuclear sharing program in response to Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“I urge Poland to slow down its ardor, otherwise it will end up with nothing, and instead of a nuclear power, it risks becoming a nuclear test site. Russia has great patience, but it is not infinite,” Sheremet said. In his opinion, Washington will not like it if Russian nuclear warheads are installed near the US borders – in Mexico or Canada. The parliamentarian admitted that the United States would start a third world war.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev also reacted to Warsaw’s plans. According to him, taking into account the fact that the leadership of Poland is assembled from “patented degenerates”, the request to deploy nuclear weapons in the country threatens only one thing – they will actually be used. In this case, the final decision will be made by “seniles overseas,” he said.