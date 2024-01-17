Deputy Sholokhov: Bilan’s trip to the DPR after Ivleeva’s party does not change anything

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Alexander Sholokhov reacted to the trip of the Russian singer Dima Bilan to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after participating in the scandalous party of TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. With his opinion he shared in a conversation with News.ru.

The deputy emphasized that the artist’s visit to the DPR does not change anything.

“On the one hand, he will, of course, be rehabilitated [за вечеринку Ивлеевой]. Although he allegedly said that it was not public [посещал Донбасс]. Now he is doing it publicly, and it is clear what this is connected with. The main thing is not this, it is not very important what Bilan and the rest of this “wonderful” galaxy do, the point is not to forgive and forget. The fact is that a little time will pass and everything will return to normal,” the statesman noted.

Sholokhov also added that, despite the participation of stars in the scandalous event, Russians are ready to go to their concerts. In his opinion, party guests should be “beaten with a ruble”: “And this is the biggest problem. We have a lot of people willing to pay for this. This is much more important than the passes that all of these overexposed characters will make.”

Earlier it became known that Bilan visited the DPR after participating in Ivleeva’s naked party. The artist visited the Republican Trauma Center, where he presented gifts to the children. In addition, he brought air conditioners to a children's center in Gorlovka and donated three million rubles to a shelter for homeless animals. The performer took home a cat from another shelter, which he decided to name Miner.