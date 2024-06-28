State Duma: Law on the return of money stolen by fraudsters will come into force on July 1

The law on the return of money stolen by fraudsters to Russians will come into force on July 1 and will allow remote servicing of criminals to be suspended. These details of the law adopted by parliament and signed by the president were cited by the press service of the State Duma (SD), the statement was published in Telegram-GD channel.

As recalled in parliament, the law will allow the suspension of fraudulent banking transactions even if the client managed to confirm the transfer of funds, and then return the money to bank clients.

“If the bank, having received information from the database that the transaction is fraudulent, nevertheless makes a transfer, it will be obliged to reimburse these funds in full. This is given 30 days after receiving the client’s application,” the Duma said and clarified that returning a cross-border transfer may take more time, up to 60 days.

The State Duma also reported that not only the sender’s bank, but also the recipient’s bank will check transfers for fraud.

Earlier, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, recalled that in July the law on the abolition of commissions when paying bills for housing and communal services for parents with many children, military veterans, disabled people and pensioners will come into force.