Leaders of State Duma factions proposed depriving state awards for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces

Leaders of State Duma factions proposed toughening punishment for spreading fakes about the Armed Forces of Russia. This is reported by RIA News.

They developed a bill that provides for the possibility of depriving state awards for discrediting the Russian army, calls for extremism and the introduction of sanctions, as well as the rehabilitation of Nazism.

The document also proposes to establish increased liability under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for calls for activities against security if they were made for selfish reasons.

In addition, they want to classify all crimes of sabotage as crimes against state security.

On March 4, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing the dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces. The maximum penalty for fake news is up to 15 years in prison.