The deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Smolin proposed to take money from Russians traveling abroad

In Russia, it is necessary to take money from citizens who go on vacation abroad. With such an offer spoke First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education Oleg Smolin, his words are quoted by the Moscow City News Agency.

The deputy from the Communist Party noted that now it is important to encourage Russians to relax in their country. According to Smolin, people who are able to pay for expensive tours abroad will “not feel” the resort fee. “Why were tours cheaper in Turkey than in Russia? Taxation has been reduced as much as possible,” he said.

The law on the collection of resort fees in a number of Russian regions came into force on July 30, 2017. Payers of the resort fee are individuals who have reached the age of majority, living in accommodation facilities for more than a day.

In July, it was reported that the State Duma proposed to introduce a resort tax throughout Russia. “Kommersant” then found out that, according to the proposed innovations, we are talking about a fixed fee of 100 rubles per day, which will be charged from vacationers from the second day of their stay in hotels. At the same time, the “second day” rule will not apply to those who come to the region for business purposes.