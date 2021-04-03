Rosgvardeytsev, who participated in the assault in a cottage village in Mytishchi, where a local resident Vladimir Bardanov barricaded himself and started shooting, should be noted with state awards, said the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein.

“It would be right <…> to present those who directly led and participated in this operation for a departmental award, and the most distinguished ones for a state one,” he said live on the Solovyov LIVE YouTube channel on Saturday, April 3.

According to Khinshtein, he will discuss this initiative at a meeting with the leadership of the National Guard next week.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the deputy commander of the Lynx SOBR of the Russian Guard, who participated in the assault, revealed the details of the special operation.

On March 30, police and FSB officers came to Bardanov’s house in the village of Novye Veshki to be detained in connection with the possession of weapons. The man opened fire on them from the window, and then threw two grenades, one of which exploded.

At that time, his family was with him in the building. Later, Bardanov released all his relatives, and he barricaded himself in the house. He blew up the stairs to the second floor so that the security forces could not get to him.

During the assault, one security officer was wounded in the leg, he was hospitalized.

Fighters of the Russian Guard fired several times from a grenade launcher at Bardanov’s house. The fire was directed at the windows of the building. As a result, a fire broke out. Later, the burned body of allegedly Bardanov was found in his house.

On April 1, it was reported that investigators seized more than 30 machine guns and pistols, grenades, and more than 100 thousand cartridges from Bardanov’s house.