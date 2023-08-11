Deputy Bessarab proposed to reduce the working week to 36 hours

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, has proposed reducing the length of the working week in Russia from 40 to 36 hours. The parliamentarian explained to Lente.ru that such a concept is practiced in developed countries and meets the capabilities of the Russian labor market.

“For all workers, it is necessary to reduce the working week from 40 hours to 36 hours. Many countries of the world are following this path, and Russia must be progressive in this direction. (…) We will not be the first in this matter: there are many countries in Europe where they work 36, 35 and even 32 hours a week. For example, in the Netherlands, which is a fairly prosperous country with one of the highest living standards, they work no more than 33 hours a week,” the deputy said.

It's time to talk seriously about reducing the working week for all categories of workers. (…) Now, taking into account digitalization, the development of software, labor efficiency has increased many times over, and we treat employees the same way we treated them 50 years ago (…) Employees simply burn out Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

She suggested that employers will be able to determine the form of implementation of the reduction in working hours together with trade union organizations, and then consolidate the agreements in local regulations of companies. According to Bessarab, solutions could be, for example, a shorter Friday or a daily reduction in working hours

The deputy added that in order to find the most effective solutions for how to reduce working hours, the government should consider the option of a two-year voluntary experiment.

“I would talk about an experiment that can be announced in Russia within two years. Employers can join this experiment voluntarily, in exchange for which they will be offered certain preferences, for example, receiving government orders, participating in subsidy programs, ”concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed introducing a four-day work week for parents with many children. The opportunity to work four days a week, according to the initiative, applies to large families in which all children are minors and the youngest child has not reached the age of 14.

Deputies of the Liberal Democratic Party – the party that initiated the idea – also proposed to keep the salary of parents with many children at the same level as for specialists who work five days a week.