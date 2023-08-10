Izvestia: Blogging may be recognized as an economic activity in Russia

In Russia, blogging is planned to be recognized as an economic activity. This is evidenced by the answers of the Ministry of Digital and Rosstandart to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee, Yana Lantratova, who came up with such an initiative, we got acquainted with the relevant documents “News“.

Such a measure will help avoid a repetition of scandals with well-known bloggers, against whom the Investigative Committee had previously initiated criminal cases for tax evasion. Rosstandart and Mintsifra are ready to develop a draft of the necessary changes to the All-Russian Classification of Economic Activities (OKVED).

“The Ministry of Digital Development expresses its readiness, together with interested state bodies and industry representatives, to take part in the discussion of the initiative to introduce a new class of OKVED 2,” the document says.

Rosstandart experts are also ready to discuss this issue with the FAS, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Social Insurance Fund, Rosstat, the Federal Tax Service and industry associations.

According to Yana Lantratova, there are many professional and law-abiding people among bloggers, but this activity should be in the legal field. According to other experts, the innovations will make it possible to legitimize the activities of influencers in the country. Also, bloggers will have responsibilities and more serious control over the payment of taxes.

Checks against Russian bloggers began in the spring of 2023 after two well-known bloggers Valeria Chekalina (Lerchek) and Elena Blinovskaya were detained for tax evasion. Chekalina is accused of tax evasion in the amount of 311 million rubles, Blinovskaya – 918 million rubles.

On July 23, the Mash publication reported that the tax authorities intend to conduct a large-scale series of checks against bloggers with suspicious information in their accounts. It was alleged that the list of suspected tax evaders included Olga Buzova, Ksenia Borodina, Victoria Bonya, Ida Galich and others.

Earlier, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that bloggers should learn a lesson from the examples of colleagues who have become defendants in criminal cases.