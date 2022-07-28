Deputy State Duma Udaltsova proposed to move the US Embassy from Moscow for 101 kilometers

State Duma deputy from the Communist Party Anastasia Udaltsova proposed to move the US Embassy from Moscow for 101 kilometers. Her words lead RIA News.

She considered the fact that the American diplomatic mission was located in the center of the capital to be wrong.

“It seems to me that it would be right to initiate the transfer of this viper somewhere far away for 101 kilometers, to put wooden barracks and toilets on the street for them there. There is no need to defile the center of our capital, ”said Udaltsova.

Earlier, the territory near the US Embassy in Moscow was officially renamed the area of ​​the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On June 22, the corresponding decree was signed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. 45 percent of the participants voted for the new name of the street “DNR Square” on the website of the Active Citizen project.