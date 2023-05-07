Deputy Zhuravlev proposed labeling goods with the inscription “produced by an enemy of Russia”

Alexei Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, proposed marking goods from unfriendly states with the inscription “produced by the enemy of Russia,” reports RIA News.

“A lot of Western companies, having formally announced that they are leaving Russia, nevertheless, in one form or another, are still trying to sell their products here. I am sure that such goods should be labeled “produced by the enemy of Russia,” he said.

The deputy urged to place this inscription in large print in the most visible place, so that consumers, when buying goods, understand that they are paying those who wish evil to Russia. Among other things, he considers it necessary to designate in this way brands that made a high-profile exit from the country, but eventually decided to return, changing their name.

Earlier, the details of the closure of stores of the Japanese retailer Uniqlo in Russia became known. According to the information, at the end of 2022, the fashion brand received more than 10 billion rubles in losses. In this regard, the owners of the company decided to close most of their large stores in the country.