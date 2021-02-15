Deputies from the LDPR faction proposed to issue maternity capital for the third and subsequent children of another category of citizens. The text of the bill submitted to the State Duma was published in its Telegram-channel deputy head of the faction Yaroslav Nilov.

The capital for the third child will be equal to the payment for the first.

The bill provides for payments of maternity capital for the third and subsequent children from January 1, 2022 in regions with low fertility, if the family has not previously taken advantage of this measure. It is also proposed to extend state support to men who have not previously used it, who are the only adoptive parents of a third or subsequent children.

“Maternal (family) capital fully justifies its functional purpose. But it is possible and necessary to use these funds more widely than is now fixed. If we are talking about the need to correct the demographic situation in certain regions, where fertility rates are noticeably lower than even the statistically average, concrete measures are needed, ”Nilov explained.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to allow maternity capital to be invested in securities with minimal risk and pension reserves of Non-State Pension Funds (NPF). The corresponding idea was discussed at a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

In September 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to index maternity capital every year. Since January 1, 2021, the payment amount has increased by almost 23 thousand rubles, to 639,432 rubles. The size of the capital for the first child was almost 484 thousand rubles.