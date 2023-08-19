Deputy Ostanina proposed issuing a certificate for housing for the birth of 5 children

The head of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, proposed issuing a housing certificate for an apartment to families for the birth of their fifth child. She shared her initiative in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Today, everything that concerns the support of families with children is the policy of the federal regional level, but it should be state. Unfortunately, apart from a single allowance, which is paid from the federal budget, everything else is the powers of the subjects. Therefore, now the government has a legislative initiative on measures of state support for large families,” the deputy said.

In order to get out of the demographic hole, we propose not a supportive, but a stimulating measure – the allocation of a housing certificate for families in which the fifth child was born Nina OstaninaHead of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children See also The UAE is the first in the world in 6 indicators of environmental performance 2022

Ostanina also said that measures to support large families should not depend on the level of income.

“Regardless of the amount of income, families with many children are entitled to receive benefits, payments and guarantees, which are prescribed by law. It also implies the introduction of a unified register of large families, the issuance of a single certificate that is valid throughout Russia, and free travel for children from large families on public transport, ”she shared.

According to the parliamentarian, the bill will improve the situation of 2.5 million families.

“It will also be a stimulating measure for those who have two children, to give birth to a third, three to give birth to a fourth, four to a fifth. Because they will be able to become owners of a housing certificate for the purchase of an apartment, ”concluded the deputy.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma from the LDPR party, Boris Chernyshov, proposed to exempt pensioners from paying tax when renting out housing.