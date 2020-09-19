Fraudsters in the field of selling drugs should be prosecuted. This opinion on Saturday, September 19, was expressed by a member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Boris Mendelevich.

“In my opinion, in order not to fight windmills, it is important to stay ahead of such phenomena and, for example, to introduce criminal liability for fraud in the sale of drugs,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

The parliamentarian recalled that the government is already taking a number of measures in this direction, for example, drug labeling is being introduced. In addition, the deputy recalled, the rules came into force, suggesting the blocking of Internet resources offering drugs for COVID-19 unregistered in Russia.

“However, blocking takes time, and during this period an unscrupulous person can move to another site,” Mendelevich said.

He also drew attention to the problem of the distribution of biologically active additives (BAA) under the guise of drugs.

“In my opinion, it is possible to introduce additional articles into the law on medicines and such deception can be considered as fraud on an especially large scale,” the deputy added.

On June 2, Rospotrebnadzor warned Russians about fraudulent activities during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the agency, scammers are cheating consumers by playing on their fears. Individual citizens and legal entities offer “unique” goods for prepayment, such as special filters, air purifiers, medicines, etc.