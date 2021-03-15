State Duma Deputy Elena Strokova proposed introducing a single salary for young teachers throughout Russia. On her initiative, the amount of wages for specialists under 35 years old will be one and a half to two minimum wages, RT reports.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, the deputy called for the introduction of an official legal status of a young teacher: a graduate of a pedagogical university under the age of 35 and with Russian citizenship. Strokova proposed to citizens who fall under these criteria to establish a single initial rate in the amount of one and a half to two federal minimum wages (from 19 to 25 thousand rubles).

The deputy explained her initiative by the fact that the level of the minimum wage in all regions of the country is different, therefore, the salary of teachers differs at times. In addition, a single salary will contribute to the growth of the prestige of the profession and enable young professionals to stay in their home regions.

Earlier, Strokova suggested abolishing the all-Russian test work (VTP) of schoolchildren, since they do not reflect the real quality of students’ knowledge, but create an additional load.