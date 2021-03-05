State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed introducing a new benefit for pensioners in Russia, which will allow them to purchase two tickets a year for long-distance trains at a reduced price. The politician sent the corresponding letter to the head of the Ministry of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, reports RT.

As Sukharev explained, at present, some categories of citizens are already eligible for discounted tickets, but pensioners do not yet belong to them. At the same time, many elderly Russians are forced to spend large sums in order to be able to visit relatives who live in other regions, and often even in other federal districts.

“In this regard, I ask you to consider the possibility of including citizens of retirement age in the number of beneficiaries, namely, to grant them the right to purchase two tickets for long-distance trains with a 50 percent discount for any dates within one calendar year, subject to the availability of tickets,” in his address.

In February, the Russians were revealed a way to receive a pension of 100 thousand rubles. Sergei Kikevich, consultant-methodologist of the Ministry of Finance on financial literacy, advised not to rely on bank deposits, but to invest in the securities market.