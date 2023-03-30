Introduced to the State Duma (DG) bill on increasing the amount of the fine for overdue OSAGO for taxi services. Its author is State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev.

The project is dedicated to changing Art. 11.14.1 of the RF Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO). It is proposed to increase the fine from 500 rubles to 100 thousand rubles.

“Quite often, it is revealed that taxi drivers do not have an OSAGO policy, as a result of which law-abiding car owners suffer, who cannot receive payments for the repair of their car or have been suing for years in an attempt to restore justice,” the explanatory note says.

The MP also noted that a large number of accidents occur precisely with the participation of taxi drivers, which increases the incentive to increase the fine for overdue insurance.

Earlier, on March 14, the State Duma developed amendments to the law “On Compulsory Insurance of Civil Liability of Vehicle Owners”, providing for the possibility of early termination of the OSAGO agreement three months after its conclusion.

On February 16, the Russian Union of Motor Insurers reported that last year insurance companies paid out 7.68 billion rubles in court decisions related to OSAGO.