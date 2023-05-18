Deputy Lantratova urged to give academic leave to students wishing to participate in the SVO

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, called for the student’s desire to participate in a special operation in Ukraine as a volunteer to be indicated as one of the grounds for academic leave. According to her, it is necessary to remove the temporary restriction on being on such a vacation until the end of the special operation. RT.

A copy of the appeal addressed to the Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov is at the disposal of the agency. As Lantratova herself explained, more and more Russian students are taking the opportunity to take academic leave to participate in the SVO as a volunteer.

However, the deputy stressed, today it is provided to the student due to the impossibility of mastering the program for medical reasons, family circumstances for a period of time that does not exceed two years.

The current wording creates a number of difficulties for students wishing to take part in a special operation. Lantratova proposed to separately indicate participation in the SVO as a volunteer as one of the grounds.

In early May, a bill was submitted to the State Duma on the right of priority enrollment in schools, kindergartens and camps for the children of the dead participants in the special military operation in Ukraine, as well as volunteers. At the same time, only the families of military personnel have the right to priority enrollment.

In addition, Russians who took part in the SVO will be able to undergo free retraining or receive additional education in popular specialties.