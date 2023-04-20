To support strategic enterprises, primarily enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC), it is worth using long-term and cheap investment loans, said Sergey Gavrilov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations. With such a proposal, he addressed the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, presenting a report on the work of the regulator for 2022 at a meeting in the State Duma on April 20.

“For serious support of strategic enterprises, primarily defense industry enterprises, we must use long-term and cheap investment loans. Russian banks today have sufficient liquidity – these loans should and can be issued. The only obstacle is excessive requirements for capital adequacy standards, in general, for reserves,” he said.

The deputy believes that there is an opportunity to facilitate regulation, use specialized bonds, both banking and corporate, which would be taken into account by the Bank of Russia.

“This will increase lending to the real sector of the economy by at least 10 trillion rubles. Thus, without the use of budgetary funds, we will support our industry, because the most important task today is to ensure the smooth operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and increase the technological sovereignty of our country,” Gavrilov concluded.

Earlier, on March 28, it became known that deputies proposed to introduce preferential mortgages for new buildings for defense industry workers, as well as for secondary housing in cities where there is no primary housing, and for the construction of private houses. The initiative was sent to the Ministry of Finance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on economic issues on January 17 noted that the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation has gained serious momentum over the past year and continues to increase its capacity. He also drew attention to the fact that Russian defense enterprises work in several shifts, some of them around the clock.