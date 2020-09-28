In order to extinguish the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the UN Security Council needs a decision to declare a conflict zone, a de-escalation zone and the introduction of UN peacekeeping troops there, Anton Morozov, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia on Monday, September 28.

After that, the warring parties will be able to separate according to their positions and start the negotiation process, the deputy noted.

In his words, in addition to Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia should participate in the negotiations as a mediator and the main negotiator.

Negotiations should be based on the economic interests of the parties in order for the warring parties to stop clashes, Morozov believes.

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have serious economic interests in Russia. At the same time, we have excellent relations with these countries, both intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary, ”said the parliamentarian.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on the morning of September 27. On that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had initiated an attack on this Karabakh territory. In response, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the Armenian armed forces fired at populated areas on the line of contact.

The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization. The Armenian government has taken similar measures, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Azerbaijan has introduced martial law throughout the country and a curfew in a number of cities and regions.