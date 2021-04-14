The State Duma on April 14 proposed to extend until the end of this year the benefits on loans and taxes that were in effect in 2020 for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber said in a resolution adopted on Wednesday.

As specified, the Cabinet of Ministers is advised to extend the grace period until December 31, 2021, which provides for the suspension of the payment obligations by the creditor. Also, businessmen are offered to be exempt from paying taxes and fees.

In addition, these measures should, according to the deputies, be extended to the regions in order to reduce the outflow of residents from places of permanent residence and attract specialists to regions with a shortage of labor resources. Thus, it is important to create new jobs with competitive wages and favorable conditions.

The State Duma asked to consider the possibility of expanding state support measures to self-employed citizens.

The parliamentarians indicated that they hope to receive a response from the authorities by the end of the spring session of this year.

In March, the Russian government, at the request of entrepreneurs, extended until the end of 2021 the opportunity to receive support for businessmen who sell excisable products: hotels, cafes and restaurants. We are talking about businesses that have suffered losses due to COVID-19. Before that, entrepreneurs who had a license to sell alcohol could not count on financial assistance. However, as part of a package of measures to support business, the government canceled this restriction in the summer of last year.

The Cabinet of Ministers recalled that at the end of February, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new preferential credit program for business support FOT 3.0. 7.8 billion rubles were allocated for its implementation. Companies from industries that have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, including representatives of the tourism, sports and entertainment industries, will be able to participate in the program.