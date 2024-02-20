The State Duma believes that it is necessary to explain to the population about the responsibility for growing tricolor morning glory, which was included on February 7, 2024 in the list of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors and subject to control in the Russian Federation.

The head of the Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy, Yaroslav Nilov, sent relevant requests to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Prosecutor General's Office. Izvestia reviewed the documents.

“Given that seeds continue to be sold today, it is extremely important to inform citizens as much as possible about what can and cannot be done,” the deputy explained.

According to him, ignorance of the law does not exempt from responsibility, so it is important to make sure that, for example, some grandmother who has been growing this flower for several decades does not fall under the article of the Criminal Code.

In his parliamentary address, Yaroslav Nilov refers to botanists who themselves cannot always distinguish a prohibited type of flower from its permitted varieties, especially during its flowering.

