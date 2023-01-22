Deputy Vyatkin proposed to exclude Solzhenitsyn from the school program “The Gulag Archipelago”

The work of Alexander Solzhenitsyn “The Gulag Archipelago”, which tells about repressions in the USSR, should be excluded from the school literature curriculum, since it has not passed the test of time.

This proposal was made by Dmitry Vyatkin, First Deputy Head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, reports TASS.

“As shown by the historical analysis of the Gulag Archipelago, which has not yet been removed, and I think it will not be long in school programs, many facts were “sucked out of thin air” by Alexander Isaevich, invented. Historians have checked all the facts. There was an attempt to get a prize for this – for the fact that he blotted out his own Motherland in the mud, ”said the deputy.

On the contrary, according to Vyatkin, a number of works will be added to the school curriculum. So, for example, they plan to return “The Young Guard” by Alexander Fadeev and “Hot Snow” by Yuri Bondarev to the school literature list.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature “for the moral strength gleaned from the tradition of great Russian literature.” The writer was able to receive a diploma and the monetary component of the Nobel Prize after being expelled from the USSR in December 1974. In February of that year, he was accused of high treason and, by decision of the Central Committee of the CPSU, was deprived of Soviet citizenship.

The writer was able to return to Russia only 20 years later, in 1994. He died in 2008 at the age of 89. He is the author of the works The Gulag Archipelago, In the First Circle, The Red Wheel, Matrenin Dvor, One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, The Cancer Ward, and others.