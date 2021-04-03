The head of the “Fair Russia” faction in the State Duma Sergei Mironov proposed to double the allowance for children who are brought up in single-parent families. The corresponding bill has been sent to the government for a response, reports RIA News…

In his opinion, the payment should be at least two living wages in the region, which on average amount to about 10 thousand rubles. Thus, these families will be able to receive 20 thousand rubles a month.

The deputy recalled that in Russia since 2018, there has been a norm according to which families with low incomes can receive benefits in the amount of up to one living wage. The program has been expanded since last year. Benefits are now paid to families with incomes of less than two regional living wages for each family member until the child is three years old. Nevertheless, Mironov stressed, these measures alone are not enough.

Earlier, he offered to write off the debts of Russians on microcredits by reclaiming the state debt from Bangladesh. According to Mironov, the country must return $ 2.42 billion to Russia, and the debt of citizens to microfinance organizations is 172 billion rubles ($ 2.26 billion at the current exchange rate).

In addition, recently the politician demanded to revise the amount of the living wage to 31 thousand rubles and make the minimum wage (minimum wage) equal to 50-60 thousand rubles.

At the end of February “Fair Russia”, before the elections to the State Duma, united with parties with the parties “For Truth” Zakhar Prilepin and “Patriots of Russia” Gennady Semigin. Two weeks later, Prilepin proposed to introduce a temporary dictatorship in the country, remove anonymity on the Internet, leave three social networks – “Fellow soldiers”, “Fellow students”, “Volunteers”, and three television channels – “Skrepa”, “Army” and “Garden Garden” …