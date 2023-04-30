Vice Speaker of the State Duma Davankov invited the Ministry of Labor to discuss the postponement of the weekend from January to May

Vice Speaker of the State Duma from the party “New People” Vladislav Davankov proposed to discuss the postponement of the weekend from January to May. About it RIA News reported in the press service of the party.

The deputy addressed the Ministry of Labor with an initiative to hold a joint round table. He also presented data from a recent poll of citizens about when May holidays should be, according to which 60 percent of Russians support the postponement of holidays.

In addition, Davankov sent Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov a copy of the bill to postpone the long weekend from January to May.

On April 27, the head of the State Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy, Yaroslav Nilov, said that postponing the weekend of May 1-5 to organize additional non-working days would be a burden on the economy, so you have to choose what Russians want – “celebrate or get out.” According to him, due to the pressure on business and the economy, an additional postponement of the May holidays could lead to an increase in unemployment and a decrease in purchasing power.