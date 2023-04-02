Vice Speaker of the State Duma Kuznetsova called for the development of measures to promote patriotic content

In Russia, it is necessary to develop a set of measures to make patriotic content more visible on the Internet, and for those who publish and distribute this material on social networks, it is necessary to provide for a loyalty program, said Anna Kuznetsova, Vice Speaker of the State Duma (DG). She wrote about it in Telegram-channel.

With a proposal to develop technical solutions, she plans to apply to the Ministry of Digital Development. “To make creative, patriotic content more visible on the Internet,” Kuznetsova explained. She called for the development of loyalty programs for those who publish such material and distribute it on social networks.

Earlier, the deputies expressed their support for the educational program for the training of instructors for the centers of military-patriotic education of children and youth, which takes place in the Mashuk knowledge center.