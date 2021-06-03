State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed to deprive one category of Russians of pensions. Writes about it RIA News…

On the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking” the parliamentarian spoke in favor of introducing such a restriction in relation to those who were engaged in collection activities. “If a person worked as a collector, he should be deprived of his pension,” Milonov said.

The deputy believes that the former collectors should be prohibited at the legislative level from holding any position, and also deprived of their “right to call themselves a citizen.” “Because you need to be a complete scumbag and a scoundrel to call mothers and threaten them that we will kill your son if he does not return the debt to the microfinance organization,” Milonov explained his position.

Earlier, the chairman of United Russia, deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev proposed increasing social pensions for people caring for disabled children. He spoke in favor of working out the issue of maintaining such payments in employment and increasing these payments. According to him, first of all, you need to “understand the contingent of people to whom this will apply.” At the same time, Medvedev admitted that, in general, we are talking about small amounts, however, he pointed out, it would be unfair to deprive people of this money.