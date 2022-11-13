Vice Speaker of the State Duma Chernyshov proposed to demobilize university teachers from the LPR and DPR

Vice-Speaker of the State Duma (DG) Boris Chernyshov proposed to demobilize university teachers, candidates and doctors of sciences from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), reports RIA News.

According to the politician, following the demobilization of students from the republics of Donbass, it is necessary to take similar measures against another category of citizens.

I consider it right to propose the demobilization of university teachers, candidates and doctors of sciences from the LPR and DPR Boris Chernyshov Vice Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Demobilization of students

On Sunday, November 13, it became known about the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin to demobilize students from the LPR and DPR.

Currently, the forces of the People’s Militia are integrated into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation after the entry of the DPR and LPR into Russia. Putin instructed to demobilize students and organize their return to the place of study See also The ETA chief Anboto adds another new sentence of 70 years in prison to her bloody record Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

As the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov clarified, we are talking about students who were mobilized for military service before the republics joined the Russian Federation. He called for them to return to their studies.

Related materials:

Gratitude from the DNR and LNR

The DPR and LPR reacted to Putin’s order. As the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, clarified, the demobilization will take place in an organized manner and will not affect the combat capability of military units, as well as the situation at the front. According to him, the issue of the presence of students in military service was “very painful” for the republic.

As in other regions of Russia, students of the Luhansk People’s Republic will return to their desks and study Leonid Pasechnik acting head of the LPR

Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin expressed gratitude to Putin and noted that he considers the decision to demobilize students fair. He recalled that the students of the DPR and LPR were mobilized immediately after the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

Now we are a subject of the Russian Federation, and it is absolutely fair that our students, as in other regions of the Russian Federation, are returning to study at their universities Denis Pushilin acting head of the DPR

Partial mobilization

Partial mobilization in Russia was announced on 21 September. Putin said that men who had previously undergone military training and had certain military specialties are subject to conscription. First of all, those who have combat experience were called in. Later, the Ministry of Defense clarified that 300,000 reservists were planned to be drafted into the active army.

300thousand people were drafted into the Russian Armed Forces as part of partial mobilization

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to the President on the implementation of the instructions, Putin confirmed the information about the completion of partial mobilization on November 1.

Related materials:

The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s army is under pressure due to the increase in the number of Russian troops due to partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

Now Russia is sending thousands of those mobilized to the front. There is additional pressure on our defenders. This sensitive pressure Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician specified that Russia sends thousands of mobilized to the front. According to Zelensky, in these conditions, additional military assistance from Western partners will be needed.