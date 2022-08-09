State Duma Deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet proposed to create a voluntary association of sovereign states in the image of the USSR in order to resist Western expansion and aggression. He announced this on August 9 “RIA News”.

“The existence of the USSR restrained NATO in its desire to enslave and colonize the whole world. I consider it expedient to return to the collective system of voluntary unification of sovereign states into one military-political and economic bloc, capable of effectively resisting Western expansion and aggression,” the politician said.

He noted that the Soviet Union could become the prototype of a new confederation. According to Sheremet, the unification would allow countries to preserve and strengthen their sovereignties.

The deputy stressed that the new bloc could surpass the borders of the USSR in terms of its borders.

“It will be an equal union, where each of the countries respects the sovereignty and culture of each other, and not those colonies that the United States is used to creating under the guise of aid and the triumph of democracy,” he added.

According to Sheremet, Russia has all the possibilities and potential to ensure the security of the new union.

Earlier, on January 9, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Russian authorities are striving in geopolitical terms to restore the order that reigned under the Soviet Union. He added that such an outcome is “unacceptable” for the US.

Later, on January 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they see no reason to seriously talk about the revival or restoration of the USSR, and pointed out that in its practical policy Russia proceeds from existing realities.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in June 2021 that restoring the Soviet Union was pointless and inexpedient. Otherwise, Russia may also face social issues that will be impossible to solve, Putin said.