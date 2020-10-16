The head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Boris Mendelevich considers it necessary at the state level to create a program for the protection of the psyche.

He recalled that at the moment in Russia, people with mental health disorders are most often receiving disabilities. In his opinion, the coronavirus pandemic will complicate the situation.

“I think that after the end of the pandemic, we will see a surge of mental and psychological disorders among medical workers, and not only those who worked only with covid patients,” the deputy quotes “Parliamentary newspaper“.

According to Mendelevich, the Ministry of Health supports this initiative. He also expressed confidence that the program may appear in a year or two.

In addition, the deputy proposed to include it in the national project “Health”.

On September 20, psychotherapist Pavel Ponomarev warned that Russians could soon overtake a protracted depression due to fatigue and uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.