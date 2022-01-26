Preferential mortgages can be extended to secondary housing. With such an initiative, a deputy of the profile committee of the State Duma addressed the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the letter.

The current preferential mortgage programs in Russia are aimed primarily at supporting demand in new buildings and do not apply to secondary housing. Among the most popular are preferential mortgages for new buildings at 7%. In the Family Mortgage program, an exception was made only for the Far Eastern Federal District, Alexander Yakubovsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Utilities, the head of the working group of the Presidium of the General Council of United Russia on protecting the rights of equity holders, recalled in a letter to the head of government (Izvestia has the document) .

The parliamentarian proposed to develop a separate preferential mortgage program for secondary housing in settlements where there is no active housing construction. Or consider the possibility of extending to these territories the effect of all available targeted preferential programs for the secondary housing. For example, family mortgages, programs for the poor, young professionals, doctors, and so on. At the same time, the purchase of apartments in houses recognized as emergency should be limited, the deputy added.

The Cabinet of Ministers told Izvestia that the letter had been received by the government apparatus and sent for processing to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction.

Housing interest: they want to expand preferential mortgages to secondary housing